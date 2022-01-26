Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 155,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,808,599 shares in the company, valued at C$20,961,331.38.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 52,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.

On Monday, January 10th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Friday, December 31st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 19,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Friday, November 19th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,425.00.

On Monday, November 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$310.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

