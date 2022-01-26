Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $198.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

