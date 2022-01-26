Textron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical volume of 700 call options.
TXT stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
