Textron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical volume of 700 call options.

TXT stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

