The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 11th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

