The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,849 shares of company stock worth $45,510,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

