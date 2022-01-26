The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Declares GBX 4.80 Dividend

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 408.50 ($5.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.50. The City of London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 348.18 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41.

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($104,425.26).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

