The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Clorox worth $70,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.