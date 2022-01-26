The Crypto Prophecies Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $162,598.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,773,040 coins and its circulating supply is 92,828,243 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

