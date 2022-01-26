The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,240 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,240 ($70.70) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,468 ($73.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,925.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

