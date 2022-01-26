The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

