The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Neutral

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.
Shares of MT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
