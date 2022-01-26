The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

