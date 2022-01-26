The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

