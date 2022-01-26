The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 12,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,592,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $360.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $376.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

