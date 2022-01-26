The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 7,219,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.