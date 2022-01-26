The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Amia Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Amia Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 5.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP owned 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.