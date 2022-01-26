The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,308,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 740.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,892,000 after purchasing an additional 203,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

