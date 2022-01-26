The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,144,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,144,780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $507,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $372.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

