The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 890 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 21,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

