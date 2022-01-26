The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 890 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 21,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

