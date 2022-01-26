The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

