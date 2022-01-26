The York Water Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

York Water has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,191. York Water has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in York Water by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in York Water by 611.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in York Water by 191.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in York Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

