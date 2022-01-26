THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $36,934.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

