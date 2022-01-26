Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95.

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38.

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $374.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

