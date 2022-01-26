Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Tidelands Royalty Trust B (OTC:TIRTZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2059 per share on Monday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Tidelands Royalty Trust B stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Tidelands Royalty Trust B has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

