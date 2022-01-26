Tigress Financial Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $168.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,259. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

