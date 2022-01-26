Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 1896799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.