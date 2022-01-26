Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 286,847 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
