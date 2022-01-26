Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

