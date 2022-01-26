Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s current price.

TLSA opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

