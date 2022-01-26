Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.44. Toast shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 16,824 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

