Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 2,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.