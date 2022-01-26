TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,178. The stock has a market cap of $715.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

