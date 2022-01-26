Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,686 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

