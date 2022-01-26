Tri City Bankshares Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

