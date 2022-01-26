Tri City Bankshares Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of TRCY stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.
About Tri City Bankshares
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.