Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 61,208 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.84.

About Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.