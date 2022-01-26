True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.28. 121,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$643.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

