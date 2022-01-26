Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SciPlay in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

SCPL opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 47.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SciPlay by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.