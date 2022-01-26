Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,470 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UA opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

