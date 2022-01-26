Truist Financial Corp Buys 418 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

