Truist Financial Corp Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

