Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.