Truist Financial Weighs in on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

