Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Trading Down 2.6%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

About Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF)

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

