TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Get TT Electronics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.32) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.