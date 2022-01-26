Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$20.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$14.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.