Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.77

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.77 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 59.66 ($0.80). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.62 ($0.72), with a volume of 18,122,827 shares traded.

TLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, January 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).

The firm has a market cap of £816.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,578.52).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

