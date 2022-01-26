TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $85,223.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,746,520,913 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

