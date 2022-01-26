UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. UCB has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

