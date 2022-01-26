Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy

