UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

