Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 62,255.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 179,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

